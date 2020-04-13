During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 6 regular meeting.

• Agreement with USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services Division for wildlife damage management activities.

• Approved Bid No. 12: Purchase of office furniture for the Muskogee County Health Department.

• Approved contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and awarded bidder for the purchase of office purchase.

• No action on service agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Chiller Corp.

• Approved contract with Sunburst Spraying for spraying of rights of way along county roads pursuant to previously awarded bid.

• Took no action on a proposal for Muskogee County Employee Assistance Program.

• Approved support and participation in a city-county task force for economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic.

• Bid No. 14: Accepted all qualifying bids for Mountain View Fire Department Cab/Chassis Brush Truck and tabled them for further review.

