At a glance: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 5 regular meeting.

• Approved employee medical insurance plans, new rates and proposal to minimize increased costs.

• Approved employee assistance program, which covers all dependents, at a cost of $12.50 a year for each employee — an estimated $2,400 annually — to be paid by the county.

• Approved application of fiscal year 2021 Emergency Management Program Grant for the amount of $26,126.

• Community Facilities Grant Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service.

• Approved resolution authorizing a Community Facilities Grant Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service for a grant in the amount of $60,000 to be used by Muskogee County Sheriff's Office to purchase three vehicles.

• Certified the USDA for the Community Facilities Grant Agreement.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Camp Gruber Fire Department.

• Approved District 3 expenditure of up to $40,000 from the 105 account to Youngman Rock for asphalt.

• Approved District 3 expenditure of up to $30,000 from the 105 account to Ergon Asphalt for chip gravel and oil.

• Approved District 1 expenditure of up to $200,000 from the 105 account to APAC for asphalt.

• Approved District 1 expenditure of up to $75,000 from the 105 account to Ergon Asphalt for oil.

• Approved road-crossing permit requested by Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore on East 133rd Street South, 4.65 miles north and 1.03 miles east of of U.S. 64 and U.S. 266 in District 2.

• Took no action on the proposed conveyance of the following properties to the town of Haskell: The South ½ of Lots 9-12, Block 22, Haskell OT & Lots 3 & 4, Block 7, Summers Addition.

• Discussed no issues related to COVID-19 pandemic. 

