During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct.19 regular meeting.
• Approved transfer from the 105 Account to OK 2/D1 for reimbursement of Mayer Lane Project.
• Amended the amount of District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account to APAC approved Aug. 24 for the West Davis Field Project.
• Approved District 1 expenditure from 105 Account to Youngman.
• Approved lease-purchase agreement between Mountain View Fire Department and Welch State Bank.
• Approved product lease agreement between the Muskogee County Election Board and Quadient Leasing with addendum approved by district attorney.
• Approved the renewal of medical service contract with Michael S. Smith, nurse practitioner, for services to be provided at the county jail at a cost of $3,000 a month.
• Approved the renewal of a dental service contract with Brad Hoopes, DDS, with agreed fees for services to be provided at the county jail.
• Took no action after presentation of issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 5 — Accepted all compliant bids for replacement of Muskogee County Services Building roof and tabling them for further review.
