During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Jan. 18 regular meeting.
• Approved purchase of air disinfection technology, using American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $60,753, from BioSafe Global Technologies for installation at Muskogee County Jail.
• Approved contract for the purchase of air disinfection technology from BioSafe Global Technologies for installation at the County Jail.
• Took no action on proposal to repair concrete drive and parking area on the south end of the county jail.
• Approved amendment to the gas sales agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Clearwater Enterprises subject to review and approval of the district attorney.
• Approved application and road-crossing permit from Windstream Communication for road bore at the following location: From the intersection of U.S. 64 and CR 4240, north on the east side of ROW to hand hole, utilizing existing conduit.
• Took no action on matters relating to COVID-19.
