AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 20 regular meeting.

• Merchant agreement between the County Clerk's Office and Worldpay, LLC.

• Contract for service between the Health Department and Architect Jeff Andrews for the final phase remodel.

• Sheriff's Department application for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding.

• Renewal of the agreement between the Sheriff's Department and Leads Online.

• Appointing a representative from the Board of County Commissioners to the City/County Economic Recovery Task Force.

• Amended Joint Resolution for the Muskogee City/County Economic Recovery Task Force.

• Addressing any issues related to COVID-19.

