At its regular meeting Monday, Fort Gibson Board of Trustees approved the following:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Jan. 10, 2022.
• Payroll paid on Jan. 14, 2022, in the amount of $55,665.43.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid on Jan. 28, 2022, in the estimated amount of $50,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Dec. 2021, Fort Gibson Fire Department monthly report.
• Dec. 2021, Fort Gibson Police Department monthly report.
• Dec. 2021, Fort Gibson Municipal Court monthly report.
• Dec. 2021, Fort Gibson Financial Report.
• TWIN PD OPIOD GRANT, Budget amendment #03 in the amount of $30,000.
• Authorizing the town administrator to prepare a resolution and proposition to submit to the registered voters of the town of Fort Gibson to allow the mayor to appoint, with board approval, the town clerk and town treasurer and removing the requirements for those positions to be elected.
• Authorizing town administrator to prepare a resolution and proposition to submit to the registered voters of the town of Fort Gibson to allow the expenditures for Fire Department equipment to be added to the 1.25% sales tax authorization last approved by the voters and to ask the voters to allow for the proposed change to be retroactive.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utilities Authority approved the following:
• Minutes from the Regular Meeting on Jan. 10, 2022.
• Payroll paid on Jan. 14, 2022, in the amount of $46,034.70.
• Payroll to be paid Jan. 28, 2022, in the estimated amount of $55,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
• Dec. 2021, Utility Authority monthly report.
