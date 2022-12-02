Memories made at Christmas Tree lighting

Depot Green buzzed with activity even before lights went on for Thursday's Christmas tree lighting.
Children and parents waved as the P & R train chugged along sidewalks and into Elgin Street. Lines formed for free hot cocoa. Scenes of snowmen and gingerbread men with cutout faces invited people to add some personality.
Around 5:30 p.m., Mayor Marlon Coleman told everyone to gather on the green around the tree.
"We are so excited to to be able to enjoy this night," Coleman said. "We here at the City of Muskogee, we want to bring Christmas joy as we light our tree to all of our families, no matter where they are in life."
Then, the mayor shouted "Muskogee are you ready," and began the countdown from 5.
The moment the countdown ended, the conical tree shone white while surrounding trees blazed in blue. Even strings of lights along the train line lit up.
Families and couples surrounded the 40-foot tree to get selfies by the lights.
Jordan Wapaha was one of those waiting in line for the train. She and her 2-year-old son, Arlo, took a ride in the train's caboose.
"He loved the train," Wapaha said. "He even loved all the dogs here."
Kendall Zarnke, who turns 8 later this month, had a bit of a reach when she tried to poke her head through a gingerbread man cutout board. Little brother, Eli, 4, had less problem with a smaller gingerbread man.
Kendall said she liked the train best because it honked. Eli also liked the train.
Their sister Cheyenne Hoyler, 10, said she liked watching the Christmas Tree light up.
The three had no problem poking their heads through short snowman cutouts.
"They were so excited to watch the train and the tree, and it all be so pretty," said their mother, Briana Zarnke. "It was a good night for families."
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Rick Ewing announced all sorts of events coming up at Depot Green.
"You see the P & R Railroad going around the park here," he said. "We're having train rides every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 5:30 p.m., so come on down bring your kids, your neighbors' kids, your grandkids, your neighbors' grandkids, come down and have some fun here."
Ewing also announced pop-up Christmas markets set for Saturday and Dec. 17 at Depot Green.
"So, if you're in need of unusual gifts and need to do some Christmas shopping, this is the place to be. It's going to be fantastic," he said.
Santa's Reindeer Roundup will feature live reindeer at 4 p.m. Dec. 11, he said.
"Meet some of Santa's team up close and personal," he said. "You can also write letters to Santa."
