John Tipton recalls walking through the bombed Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and peering seven stories down into rubble.
"I had nightmares every night for a month and a half because we were over at that edge," said Tipton, now an assistant Muskogee fire chief. "I had nightmares that I was falling off the edge into that pile of rubble, and I would wake up in a cold sweat, be breathing real hard."
Tipton and three other Muskogee firefighters went to Oklahoma City four days after the federal building was bombed, April 19, 1995.
"The whole month of April, you still think about it, think about what you're doing, think about that day," Tipton said. "It's hard not to go back to that day when you get close to the anniversary."
A traumatic event does that to people, said Dr. Henry Petree, a counselor who has conducted debriefings after the bombing and other traumatic events.
"There's a ripple effect," he said. "There are people who were on the scene. And that ripple goes out to the people who knew the people who were on the scene, to the kids of the people who knew the people who were on the scene. It is such a far-reaching thing. If you could see it, it's like throwing a pebble into a pond. And all those rings affect another group of people who have been affected by something."
Petree recalled talking to school counselors who were mere children in 1995.
"They were not there, they did not know anybody there," he said. "But because of all the media coverage, the experienced it. And here they are now, 25-35 years old, successful in their careers, and somewhere, tucked away in their brain, is the trauma."
Residents shared their Murrah bombing memories on Facebook with the Phoenix.
Amy Giglia said she was in the sixth grade when she heard news of the bombing on her classroom TV.
"I knew my father worked at a state building, just did not know which one," Giglia said. "Panic began to sit in and my mother called the school to let us know this was not my father's building. My father's building was three miles away and he was fine and headed home."
Ginger Stewart McCall remembers hearing the news while attending Connors State College 25 years ago.
"I can recall the shock and disbelief I felt, thinking 'this happens in places overseas, not here, not in Oklahoma,'" she said. "That feeling turned to horrified as they reported there was a day care, and children were involved, which made me think about my four young children at home and the loss to those parents."
She said memories hit her again while doing family genealogy about a year an a half ago.
"I discovered that a distant relative was a victim in the bombing," McCall said. "Although I never knew her, the sadness and shock became real again."
That relative was Pamela Denise (Cleveland) Argo, originally from Stigler, McCall said.
"She was at the Social Security office filing paperwork on her husband who had passed the month before," McCall said. "She was beautiful! She will always be remembered."
McCall said she posted Argo's picture and a link to Argo's memorial on her (McCall's) Facebook in remembrance.
"It has been shared by other family members in California," McCall said.
Tipton, a Muskogee Fire Department driver in 1995, said he went to a psychiatrist about a month after the bombing and was told he had post-traumatic stress disorder.
Tipton recalled going to Oklahoma City with his colleagues to help clear debris and recover bodies.
He recalled walking seven stories up the Murrah building's stairwell, seeing blood all over the walls. He said stalls inside a seventh-floor restroom were "pancaked on top of each other."
"We stepped inside the office, and that's where you could see the whole part that was blasted away," Tipton said. "All the electrical wires were hanging down. We couldn't even get into that office until we started cutting the wires loose."
He recalled walking over paper debris nearly two feet deep.
He recalled watery sweat pouring from under his fire helmet.
He recalled seeing tidy stacks of papers and an untouched cup of coffee on one desk.
"Everything was just a shambles in there and the guy's cup of coffee, half a cup of coffee, sitting there like he just set it there at the desk," Tipton said.
He said he and his colleagues needed a tetanus shot and a debriefing after working there eight hours.
Tipton also recalls why he and his colleagues went to Oklahoma City.
"If I hadn't have been a firefighter, I would never have had the opportunity to go down there and help people put closure on their loved ones," he said.
