Menthol doesn't make tobacco safer

Menthol makes cigarettes more attractive and that is a problem, according to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust’s (TSET) Healthy Living Program.
That’s why Tobacco Stops With Me, an educational program of TSET is encouraging the observance of No Menthol Sunday. This year’s event will be Sunday.
Doug Walton, coordinator of the TSET Healthy Living Program in Muskogee County, is happy to see this day on the calendar.
“I think it is really an opportunity to raise awareness about the tobacco industry,” he said. “The prevalence of menthol products used within the African American community is equally dangerous, and it’s also a large part that gets young people initially addicted to tobacco. The more people understand that, eventually menthol will be something that will be banned.”
According to a release from the state TSET office, tobacco-related illnesses rank as the No. 1 killer among African Americas and “80 percent of African-American smokers smoke menthol cigarettes.”
“That goes back to the 1950s when brands like Kool, Salem and other menthol-flavored cigarettes were marketed heavily in the African-American community,” Walton said. “The tobacco industry has built that market for their products and there’s a lot of belief that menthol cigarettes are safer, and they’re not.”
Walton also is aware that menthol cigarettes are equally dangerous to young people.
“Other flavored cigarettes and tobacco products in general are packaged in ways to be attractive to youth,” he said. “Four out of five start with a product like that. It’s been clearly shown they don’t have less nicotine or chemicals that are harmful.”
In the release from the state TSET office, it is encouraging “faith leaders and their communities in discussions about how to improve healthy outcomes for African Americans.”
The state and local TSET offices are working toward bringing awareness to the dangers of menthol.
“The ultimate objective is raising knowledge about menthol,” Walton said. “The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has to make that decision to ban it.”
