Three Muskogee Public Works employees will have an opportunity to present the substantive claims to the Merit System Board after the three-member panel determined it had jurisdiction to examine the evidence and their grievance was timely filed.
The employees, who work as equipment operators in the water distribution division, contend they are paid less but required to perform the same duties as equipment operators who work in the street department. City administrators say the oversight responsibilities and the type of equipment used can be distinguished, so the different classifications and wage rates are justified.
Human Resources Director Kelly Plunkett objected to the hearing going forward Wednesday, arguing the board lacked jurisdiction to hear grievances based upon job classifications. She also argued the grievances were filed outside the period allowed by Merit Board’s rules and the city charter.
“This would set a precedent for all employees to file the same type of grievance and for this merit board to hear each one of those cases if an employee feels they are not properly classified,” Plunkett said before arguing the grievance was not timely filed. “If the board is disregarding the first issue (of jurisdiction) then the time frame has passed by more than four years.”
Ryan Gassaway, a lawyer who represents the grievants — Eric Twyman, Clarence Kemmer and Jacob Ireland — said the employees learned about what was described as a disparity between job classifications in April. He said his clients attempted to resolve the matter in-house and filed their grievance within 10 days of realizing a resolution was impossible.
“It’s really not about classification — it’s management has said you are going out and do these things, and these things equate to Equipment Operator II,” Gassaway said. “They have not been paid for this difference in pay, and we are asking that they be paid at the rate and for the job that they are doing despite whether or not they are in the Street Department or anywhere else.”
After consulting with the city attorney, the three-member panel decided to hear the employees’ grievance, but continued the hearing due to time constraints. The decision acknowledged jurisdiction over the subject matter and the timeliness of the filing.
