Merit Board orders rework of job description

Muskogee Merit Board members sided with three non-uniform employees who work in the city’s water distribution division after an all-day hearing on Tuesday, but they stopped short of granting complete relief.
Board members found evidence presented shows “the job description for Equipment Operator I does not accurately represent the duties that the grievants perform.” Merit Board members, however, recognized the “city has adopted the Hay Classification methodology and ... the board cannot modify that methodology.”
In its written order, the board cited the futility of having Human Resources Director Kelly Plunkett, “an adverse party, re-run a corrected job description through the Hay analysis.” As an alternative, the board directed City Manager Mike Miller or his designee to “work with the grievants to prepare a corrected job description which accurately reflects” their duties.
Jacob Ireland, Eric Twyman and Clarence Kemmer filed their grievance they were paid less but required to perform the same or similar duties as equipment operators who work in the street department. The trio are classified Equipment Operator I employees, but the men argued they perform duties described in the job description for Equipment Operator II employees.
Plunkett attempted to distinguish the two job descriptions by presenting evidence about the different types of equipment used. She argued the size and complexity of the machines used by operators in the higher classification, which is restricted to the street department, justified the wage differential of $1.23 an hour.
Ryan Gassaway, a lawyer hired by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465 to represent the three water distribution division employees, emphasized the oversight his clients are required to provide. He pointed to city- and state-mandated licensing provisions as evidence of his clients’ oversight responsibility.
“If we did not do oversight of what the Operator 2 description says we would have to call our foreman, and they would have to come out and tell us what to do,” Twyman said during his testimony. “They don’t have to come out because we are in Operator 2 positions — that is the whole crux of this: We do oversight, we have to do oversight, otherwise you would have hire four or five foremen to be on every job at all times.”
In addition to working cooperatively with the employees to draft “a corrected job description which accurately reflects the duties of the grievants,” the city manager was directed to “secure the services of an independent third party familiar with the Hay methodology.” That person will “classify the job based upon the corrected job description.”
Miller, as administrator of the merit system, was directed to ensure the classification is presented to all parties. Those parties will “be afforded 10 days to file any objections to the classification or the third party” Miller selects.
“The Merit Board, after considering the classification and any objections, shall issue a written order on the matter,” board members state in their ruling. “The issue of back pay is reserved until further order of the Board.”
AFSCME Local 2465 President Dustin Williams said he had yet to discuss the ruling with the employees and Gassaway. However, he said it appears Merit Board members “recognized a flaw in their job description.”
“Apparently, the Merit Board has seen the evidence from the worker’s point of view and, in a way, they have recognized a flaw in the job description,” Williams said. “I could agree the job description needs to be looked into and the need for a neutral third party to reclassify it.”
City Treasurer Jean Kingston said an analysis has yet to be done of what impact a mandatory wage increase or an order for back pay might have on a budget impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. She did say that “would be a good exercise.”
