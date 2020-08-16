Message for misfits: Jephthah, the man from Tob

Before he ever came to the plate, Jephthah had three strikes against him. He was an illegitimate child, he was the son of a barmaid, and he was raised in an atmosphere of hatred and hostility. He was nurtured in an overcrowded cage of half brothers, and he was the constant target of verbal putdowns and violent profanity, and, to put it mildly, Jephthah was not wanted.
He compensated by becoming the meanest kid on the block. He was kicked out of home before he reached manhood. He took up the lifestyle of a rebel among a tough bunch of thugs that hob-knobbed in a place called Tob. he earned a reputation as the hardest guy. He was elected leader of a gang. They ripped and rammed their way through villages like a pack of wild hyenas. Had they ridden motorcycles and wore black leather jackets, they could have been called the Tob Mob as they raced over hills outrunning the law of the land. Read Judges 11:1-2, it's all there. Jephthah was a societal reject. Jephthah was a Charles Manson, the Boston Strangler and a Clyde Barrow all wrapped in one explosive body.
But suddenly a change occurred. The people of Israel encountered a barrage of hostilities from their no-so-friendly neighbors to the east, the Ammonites. The longer the battle raged against this hateful enemy tribe, the more obvious it became that Israel was against the ropes. Defeat was inevitable. The Jews needed a leader with guts to stand up against the fiery foes from Ammon.
But guess who the Israelites thought of? Right — they figured that only a guy with his reputation would qualify for the job. So, they called the man from Tob. Tremblingly they said, "Come and be our chief that we may fight against the sons of Ammon and you may become head over all the inhabitants of Glead." (Judges 11:6-8)
What a deal, asking Jephthah if he could fight was like asking Al Hirt if he could blow some jazz. Jephthah was having his day in court. After a brief cat and mouse exchange, the mobster from Tob signed on the dotted line. Then he went and dedicated and made his vow to the Lord. He then went out and annihilated the Ammonites in short order and the Tob evening news rolled off the presses with the headline: Hoodlum becomes hero; Ex-con elected judge. Jephthah, the judge. Fellow gangsters had to call him your honor, what a switch. He fit the throne about as well as Fidel Castro would fit in the White House. Jephthah had no rightful claim to such a high calling, except for one thing, God's Grace.
God is the one who builds trophies from the scrap piles, who draws his clay from under the bridges. It is God who makes clean instruments of beauty from the filthy failures of yesteryears.
To underscore this truth, consider Paul's stunning remarks made to a group of unsophisticated Corinthian Christians. (I Cor. 6:9-11) Do not be deceived, neither be sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor male prostitutes, nor homosexual offender, nor thieves, nor the greedy, no drunkard, nor slanderers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God and that is what some of you were. (Let us no rush over those last eight words.)
Our heavenly father in great grace loved us when you and I were Jephthah, a rebel, a drunk, a gossiper, a crook, a liar, a brawler, a Pharisee, a playboy, an adulteress, a hypocrite, a do-gooder or a drug addict. When he came looking for sinners, he found us in a desperate state. He lifted us to the level of his much-loved son and brought us in and washed our wounds and changed our direction.
All our church going and hymn singing and long praying and committee sitting and religious talking will never ease the fact that we were dug from a deep dark deadly pit. And may we never forget it, a classic misfit.
There is one major difference between Jephthah and us. God chose to reveal his past for everyone to read while he chose to hide ours so no one would ever know what a misfit we really are. Read Judges, Chapter 11-12. Talk about grace, that is really grace. Jephthah was a man of base birth and was despised, rejected and hated by his brethren, such are the instruments as already noticed that God uses to rebuke his people and confound man's wisdom and power.
Doe Jesus care for every Jephthah out there in this world? Yes, he does. He died for them.
Richard Weatherford is a Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
