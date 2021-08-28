Message to Oklahoma veterans regarding situation in Afghanistan

OKLAHOMA CITY — Over the last few days a tragic situation has unfolded in Afghanistan. Many Oklahoma veterans, especially those who served in Afghanistan, are struggling as they witness the apparent outcome. We want our veterans to know that you are not alone. Your veteran brothers and sisters are with you and will support and stand with you through this time. We have not forgotten your sacrifices nor will the people of Afghanistan. Because of your service, the Afghan people have experienced the beginnings of freedom and hope, showing the way to a better way of life.
To find veteran resources near you, please visit the Veterans Assistance Locator (VALOR) at: Oklahoma.gov/OKVALOR. If you are a veteran in crisis, call (800) 273-8255 and PRESS 1. If you need to speak to us directly at the ODVA, call (405) 523-4000.
