After two years, Muskogee Chorus will bring its musical gift back to the community when it presents "Messiah."
Singers from several church choirs and groups will perform part of George Friedrich Handel's oratorio at 8 p.m. Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
"Messiah" had been a Muskogee Christmas tradition for 56 years until 2020 and 2021, when it was canceled out of concern for COVID 19.
Chorus members say they're glad to be back.
"It's been several years since I've been part of the chorus," said Jeremy Jones, who sings tenor. "It's just a wonderful tradition for the holiday season, and it really gets me in the mood, not just to watch it, but to sing it."
Jones said a rehearsal earlier this week was his first time to practice with a group.
"I'm probably a little rusty, because I'm practicing by myself," he said. "It's always different when you have a group of people putting it together."
Several chorus members have sung "Messiah" for decades, using their same sheet music year after year until pages are worn.
"I've done this since I was a little kid sitting in the pews with Marcie Yadon, learning how to sing it just by listening to it," soprano Jennifer Neely said. "It kicks off the Christmas season for most of us who are in choir, and I'm truly excited because it has such meaning. There's nothing else but scripture in it."
"Messiah" uses the Bible to tell the story of Jesus' birth, death, resurrection and second coming. The "Hallelujah Chorus," will cap the Muskogee performance.
Neely said the annual concert also is a gift to the community.
Past "Messiah" soloists, including Muskogee soprano Sarah Coburn Rothermel, also will return, Neely said. Others include tenor Rodney Westbrook, bass Scott LaGraff and alto Kim LaGraff, as well as organist Michael Bedford.
"They are wonderfully loyal to us," Neely said.
This year's concert also will feature additional music, "Highland Cathedral," played by the City of Tulsa Bagpipes and the Muskogee brass players.
Admission is free, but concert-goers are encouraged to donate to Thomas E. Yadon Musical Scholarship Award Trust Fund.
"Over the years, we have given out $17,750 for music scholarships, and they all go to local seniors," Neely said. "That's an important thing for the choir."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.