MHS, 7th & 8th Grade Academy move to virtual instruction Jan. 27-29

Muskogee Public Schools announced Tuesday that beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday, Muskogee High School and Muskogee 7th & 8th Grade Academy at Ben Franklin will move to virtual learning.
As the number of absences for students and staff continues to rise, the district feels it is best to move to virtual instruction at these two sites for the remainder of the week. The health and safety, quality of instruction, and trend data were contributing factors in making this decision.
“This decision was not made lightly,” said Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall. “We know that in-person instruction is the best delivery method for many of our students. As the number of absences increase due to quarantine or isolation, the strain it places on our teachers to provide a quality education to both students in-person and absent is not fair to our staff or students.”
Teachers at both the High School and 7th & 8th Grade Academy will work from home the remainder of the week. Athletics and activities will continue at this time for both the High School and 7th & 8th Grade.
All other school sites, including Rougher Alternative Academy, will remain open with teachers, staff, and in-person students reporting as normal.
“We will continue to monitor the data and later this week make a decision for the first week of February,” Mendenhall said. “As a community we must do our part in mitigating this pandemic by wearing masks, social distancing and staying home, and washing our hands. These actions will help keep not only our community safe but also allow our students to continue learning in-person.”
To view Muskogee Public Schools COVID-19 Cases and Quarantine data, visit the district website at MuskogeePS.org.
