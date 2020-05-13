MHS Air Force JROTC earns Distinguished Unit with Merit Award

Muskogee High School's Air Force JROTC Unit-071 has been selected as one of 79 units to receive the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit with Merit Award.
The award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
The Muskogee High School Air Force JROTC unit, led by instructor Maj. William L. Triplett, received an Exceeds Standards rating last October during the on-campus Unit Evaluation. A year ago, the oldest unit in the State of Oklahoma was on the brink of extinction due to a low number of cadets. Hard work and dedication of MHS cadets led to those numbers increasing and earning the exceeds standards rating. The Distinguished Unit with Merit Award is another example of the work MHS AFJROTC cadets put in over the course of the year.
“As I was prepping the classroom for summer I pulled two Muskogee Phoenix newspaper articles off of the whiteboard. There is quite a difference between the two. One was from Feb. 22, 2019, titled 'Air Force ROTC program could end.' The other article was from Nov. 1, 2019, titled 'MHS Air Force JROTC makes goals.' Quite a change within a year's time,” he said.
This Spring, MHS was chosen as one of 30 schools in the first cohort of the JROTC-CS Demonstration Project, a new initiative led by CSforAll (Computer Science for ALL). The demonstration project is to design and test implementation models for the long-term scale-up of evidence-based computer science (CS) and cybersecurity education programs for students in the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC). The course work will begin this Fall for MHS AFJROTC cadets.
“Further, we were recently notified of making the Distinguished Unit with Merit list, as best we can tell for the first time ever for MHS. Imagine going from being on the ropes and facing unit closure to making the Distinguished Unit with Merit List within a year. Being one of 30 units chosen for the CS For All project is another accomplishment. Things are happening here at Muskogee High School. Great things! I am so proud of the work and effort the Cadets of OK-071 put in. Additionally, we appreciate the continued help and support from the administration and staff here at the high school as well as the district and community!” Triplett said.
Objectives of the Air Force JROTC program are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship and life skills; promote community service; instil responsibility, character, and self-discipline through character education, and to provide instruction in air and space fundamentals. Enrollment is open to high school students who are in the ninth to 12th grades.
