MHS Class of '71 classmates sought

The first class of Muskogee High School is trying to locate all classmates for their upcoming 50th reunion. Muskogee High School was formed in the 1970-1971 school year under the Muskogee desegregation plan that combined Manual Training High School and Muskogee Central High School into one school. Several events are planned starting in May and culminating in October. The committee is seeking contact information for all 1971 MHS graduates. Approximately 600 students graduated that year. Email contact information to Classof71MHS@gmail.com.

