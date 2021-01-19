MHS Class of '71 seeks classmates

Muskogee High School Class of 1971 is trying to locate classmates for the 50th Reunion and Celebration to be held during MHS Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 1. The Class of 1971 is the first graduating class of Muskogee High School formed when Manual Training High School and Central High School were combined in the final step of the district’s desegregation plan.
Over 600 students comprised the MHS Class of 1971. The reunion committee would like to reach out to all of them regarding planned festivities, which include both Muskogee Public Schools events recognizing 50 years since the school’s formation and Class of 1971 reunion events. These events will take place between January and October of this year.
Graduates can send contact information to Vickie Morgan Williams at Classof71MHS@gmail.com. They can also join the MHS Class of 1971 50th Class Reunion 2021 Facebook group to stay up-to-date on reunion information.
