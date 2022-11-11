A Muskogee teenager died Thursday night after she took her life at a Muskogee park.
Police were called at 4:45 p.m. to Bill Pool Park on Gawf Lane. The 16-year-old girl, whose name was not released, was taken by Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service to a Tulsa hospital where she died a short time later, said Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department.
Muskogee Public Schools issued the following statement:
"Following the notification of Muskogee High School students, teachers, and parents this morning, Muskogee Public Schools mourns the loss of a high school student who died overnight. District administrators were first made aware late last night and immediately made arrangements for additional support services to be available at the high school. Green Country Behavioral Health is on site at the high school today to provide grief counseling. Students and employees impacted by this loss are encouraged to seek out these resources.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the entire Rougher community. Every effort will be made to support students and staff through this difficult time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.