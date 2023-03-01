Songs in Muskogee High School's production of "Emma, A Pop Musical" were hits long before the young cast members were born — and many singers are loving it.
"One word to describe it, it's just fun," said Annalea Miller, who plays the lead role. "Even though it's not from my time era, I grew up on this music, through my mom, and it's just overall fun music. I love every piece that we're singing. And it's pretty much high energy all the time."
MHS will present its all-school musical Thursday through Sunday at Muskogee Little Theatre.
Based on Jane Austen’s classic novel, the musical features the hit songs of legendary girl groups and iconic female singers, including Cindy Lauper's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," The Supremes' "Can't Hurry Love," even Pat Benatar's hard rock "Heartbreaker."
Jack Hewitt, who plays Phillip Elton, said he found the music "very different."
"It's music that the audience is going to know because it's all pop songs," he said. "They kind of know what to expect. We're going to make it our own as much as we can."
He said Phillip is the villain character.
"So I bring the conflict to the storyline, some of the stress," he said. "It's really fun. It's not something that I've done before. It's been really fun exploring his personality and his snobby side."
The story focuses on prep school senior Emma Woodhouse's knack for finding love matches for her friends.
"She is this sweet and kind and pretty independent young woman, who is setting up her friend Harriet with the perfect match, which is someone who goes to Highberry," Annalea said.
Annalea said the musical accurately follows the book, written in 1815.
"It's just set in modern time," she said. "Even the names are the same, pretty much."
"It's really exciting. My director, Penny McGill, has made everything possible for me.
Gabbi Jones, who plays Harriet, said her character is fun-loving and carefree. And yes, Gabbi said, she gets to sing "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."
"It's a fun song," she said.
Construction at the MHS fine arts area prompted the production to move to Muskogee Little Theatre. Director Penny McGill said the cast and crew made the adjustment work.
"The good thing about it is that we do one act performance, my theater team does, so we're used to moving the set, even though this is bigger than what we usually do," she said. "When we built it, we knew this was going to happen. We constructed it with that in mind. that we would have to move it."
The challenge came in blocking rehearsals to fit MLT's smaller stage, which is three times smaller than the MHS stage, McGill said.
"We taped off the floor of the stage at the high school to be the size of this, then we built our dimensions based on that," she said.
Gabbi said the cast and crew adapted well to the different music and venue.
"When you have a big cast and a good show with people that actually want to participate, it's not hard to adapt to something new," she said.
