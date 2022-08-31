Seventh-grader Jonathan Mariano marched with the Muskogee High School band during Tuesday morning practice.
"I always wanted to do band since I found out my entire family was in band," Mariano said. "So, me being able to be out here was amazing."
About 70 seventh-grade band members will join the Pride of Muskogee at a Friday pre-game show at the new Rougher Village football stadium. The Roughers will play the Putnam City Pirates.
Muskogee's expanded marching band, which also includes eighth-graders, will perform "Oklahoma," the state song, and the "On Muskogee" fight song.
Steve Wiles, band director at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy, said 57 seventh-graders came from the 6th and 7th Grade Academy and about 13 from Sadler Arts Academy.
Wiles said seventh- and eighth-graders spent three days at the MHS band camp. He said they learned basics of marching for the show.
"It's minimal marching, just on the field and off," he said. "We start on the left foot and there are eight steps for every five yards."
Most seventh-graders caught on to field marching, Wiles said.
"These seventh-graders are only second-year players, they start in the sixth-grade," he said.
The marching didn't seem to challenge Jonathan. He said the hardest part was playing trumpet with braces.
MHS Air Force Jr. ROTC will present the colors. The Muskogee High School spirit squad will join the pregame show.
MHS junior Jaliyah Simmons, a squad member, said, "It's really fun. I'm glad we get to go on the new field."
The new football stadium and an adjoining new field house were part of a $110 million bond issue Muskogee Public Schools voters approved in 2019.
As construction continues at the field house and around the stadium, people will need to make some adjustments at Friday's game.
Parking will be available at the high school and at Northpointe Plaza Shopping Center at York and Shawnee Bypass. Shuttles will be available to the main ticket gate, according to a news release.
Ticket gates are located at the southwest and northeast corners of the field and open at 5:45 p.m. Once inside the gates, fans can enjoy concessions and food trucks before and throughout the game.
Two sets of portable restrooms will be available on the home side and visitors side of the stadium. Restrooms and concession facilities will be incorporated into the new field house, which is expected to be completed at the end of November.
