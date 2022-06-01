After serving as principal of Muskogee High School for the past two years, Mickey Replogle will be taking the same position at Bixby High School. His expected hiring should occur this coming Monday night at the Bixby Public School regular June board meeting.
Replogle will stay with MPS through June to assist with the closeout of the 2021-2022 school year and the transition process for his replacement.
There is no set timeline in place for the hiring of a new principal at Muskogee High School. However, the district is working on the next steps and will release those details as soon as they are available.
