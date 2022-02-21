MHS raises curtain for 'Anastasia'

Muskogee High School recalls one of history's greatest mysteries this week when it presents "Anastasia: The Musical."
"It's all about a girl finding out who she really is, having the help of people around her," said MHS senior Lyndsey Eckerson, who plays Anya, a young woman who might be the lost Princess Anastasia."
MHS will present the all-school musical Thursday through Sunday at its performing arts center.
Eckerson said "Anastasia" is historical fiction, based on a true story about the Romanov family, the final ruling family of Russia before the Russian Revolution.
After members of the family were executed, urban legends about how Anastasia survived the assassinations sprouted and took root. One version of those legends formed the basis of a 1956 movie, an animated musical in 1997, and a Broadway musical in 2016.
Set after the execution of Russia's Romanov family, the story focuses on Anya (Eckerson), a brave young woman suffering from amnesia in search of her true identity. She is helped by conman Dmitry (Andrew Hitt) and ex-aristocrat Vlad (Joshua Vienna).
A Soviet officer, Gleb (Caleb Russell), seeks to silence her.
Meanwhile, the Dowager Empress (Madison Jackson) searches for Princess Anastasia after rumors surface about her survival following the Romanov family executions.
Eckerson said the audience can expect "a lot of energy, a lot of fun music." Balancing Anya's emotions throughout the play, she said, has proven to be a challenge.
"She has one mood one second and a different mood the next second," Eckerson said. "Finding a balance between her two moods and figuring out if she really is Anastasia or not."
Eckerson declined to say whether Anya truly is Princes Anastasia.
"It's really up to the audience to find out if she really is or not," she said.
Director Penny McGill said she selected "Anastasia" for the all-school play because she knew the talent to pull it off existed.
"That's usually the litmus test I use for shows that I choose," McGill said. "It's always our goal to bring something musical and entertaining, and something that's meaningful and something we know our students can pull off.
"We try to mix it up from time to time to give them a variety of things to do over the years," McGill said.
Senior Andrew Hitt, who plays Dmitry, said cast members learned about the historical aspects of the period before rehearsals.
"Mrs. McGill wanted us to do research — we had a whole practice with the leads talking about what was going on in that time, how things were," Hitt said. "We had to change our looks and our hair accustomed to what was going on. We'd grow our hair out."
Hitt said this will be his first performance in a musical.
"But it's been a really great ride," he said. "I wouldn't change anything about it."
Josh Vienna, a junior who plays Vlad, helps Dmitri.
"He's like silly, goofy" Vienna said. "At times he's more serious."
Vienna said the main challenge for him has been "trying to be someone else."
McGill said songs in the play "are just so gorgeous."
"If this was a concert, this is a show you would want to hear in concert," McGill said. "The storyline is interesting, and there's that little note of mystery to it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.