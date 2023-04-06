MHS senior Miller to receive state’s top accolade for arts

Muskogee High School senior Annalea Miller will receive special recognition during the annual Oklahoma Awards for Arts Excellence ceremony later this month. Miller is one of 132 juniors and seniors from throughout the state who will be individually honored for their remarkable talents. She will be awarded in the vocal music category.
“This award is the highest accolade by the State of Oklahoma honoring students, teachers and administrators who exemplify arts excellence.” said Dr. Isolete De Almeida, Chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education. “The award brings the disciplines of music, dance, theater and visual arts together, showing these recipients that their hard work, passion, creativity and expression are valued components of our communities and culture.”
Miller is a multi-year member of the Muskogee High School choir program’s Honor Chorale. This spring she played lead character Emma Woodhouse in the Muskogee High School production of EMMA! A Pop Musical. Her future plans include attending The University of Tulsa where she has been awarded the Presidential Scholarship, a full-tuition scholarship for academic merit. She plans to study psychology and music.
Each spring, students from across Oklahoma are celebrated at the event which is hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education, Oklahoma State Department of Education, Oklahoma Arts Council, and Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma. The event will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Temple in Guthrie.
