A member of the Muskogee High School band color guard has tested positive for COVID-19, Muskogee Public Schools communications director Steve Braun confirmed.
He said the district spoke to families of other color guard members to let them know "so they could be made aware, as we have in our return-to-school policy." There are 25 students in color guard.
Braun said the student has gone into quarantine, following policy procedures.
At Hilldale Public Schools, Superintendent Erik Puckett confirmed a currently-active COVID-19 case among students or staff members.
Puckett said the district is following the policy of having the positive case isolated for 10 days after a positive test. The patient must be symptom-free after those 10 days. People who come within six feet of the positive case for more than 10 minutes are quarantined for 14 days, Puckett said.
