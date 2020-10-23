Muskogee Public Schools verified on Friday that one student at the High School has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Students and staff who have been in direct contact with the individual who tested positive are being notified by site administration. Direct contact means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Following CDC protocols, the individual who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test or onset of symptoms. Other individuals who are identified as having direct contact with this individual will need to quarantine for 14 days.
Once Muskogee Public Schools learned of this positive COVID-19 test result, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation. Along with MCHD, MPS will assist students and staff as officials work through this case.
Families at MHS were notified about this positive case by a School Messenger call today at 4:30 p.m.
