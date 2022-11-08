MHS to host rally, bonfire

Muskogee High School will host the Rougher Rally and Bonfire at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 to generate excitement ahead of the varsity football quarter-final game. The event is free and open to the public. It will take place on the high school campus south of the softball field.
“Muskogee showed up in a big way filling Rougher Village for the final regular season game last week,” said Jarod Mendenhall, superintendent of Muskogee Public Schools. “We are excited for everyone to return for the bonfire and playoff game. It’s a big moment for our students and community.”
The Rougher Rally will feature members of the Pride of Muskogee Rougher Regiment marching band, cheer, and dance as they rally the crowd in support of the game. The evening will culminate with the lighting of the bonfire.
The Muskogee Roughers went 9-1 on the season and 6-1 in district play. Muskogee will host the quarter-final game Nov. 18 at Rougher Village on the campus of Muskogee High School.
