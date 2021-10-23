The Military Order of the Purple Heart is glad to announce a New Chapter has be Chartered in Muskogee. The Order has not had a chapter in Muskogee for several years.
Don Nichols, Chapter commander, advised the new chapter will be named Jack C. Montgomery Memorial Chapter. Most of its members were a part of the Tahlequah Chapter. Tahlequah was instrumental in getting the VA Medical Center in Muskogee named after Montgomery. It was the first hospital in the VA system to be named after a Native American.
Nichols also mentioned that the Tahlequah Chapter had established a scholarship at Northeastern State University. The scholarship is available for Purple Heart recipients, wives of Purple Heart veterans, children of Purple Heart veterans and grandchildren. He also said the Tahlequah Chapter had built the Purple Heart Memorial in Tahlequah. The memorial was built at a cost of approximately $150,000, and was largely funded by Purple Heart members and their supporters. The Memorial is in front of Reasor's in Tahlequah.
Nichols went on to say that he was looking forward to working with the veteran community in Muskogee and serving the community at large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.