Miller an Edward Jones principal

Daniel Miller, who has served as an Edward Jones financial adviser in Muskogee for the past 15 years, has been named a principal with the firm's holding company, The Jones Financial Companies, LLLP. He was one of 161 individuals chosen this year from more than 50,000 associates across the United States and Canada to join the firm's principals.
Miller will remain in Muskogee and continue to serve investors.
His office is located at 1010 N. Main St., and he can be reached at (918) 683-3801.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.
