Miller: Sales tax report reflects growth, opportunities

Muskogee continues to experience growth in its share of sales tax revenue, reflecting what officials describe as "good opportunities" in a strong, local retail sector.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city's share of sales tax revenue disbursed in August totaled $2.51 million. That represents a 5.93% increase from sales tax deposits recorded for the same period a year ago, up $148,972 from the $2.36 million deposited in August 2020.
August disbursements represent local sales tax collected from June business activity. Totals include taxes collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from June 16 to June 30 and estimated sales from July 1 through July 15.
The commission disbursed $183.42 million in sales tax revenue to municipalities statewide — that was up more than $15.29 million, or 8.34%, from the $168.12 million disbursed in August 2020. Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $29.98 million and use tax revenue totaling nearly $5.48 million.
Muskogee County's share of sales tax disbursements in August totaled $534,188, up 7.77% from the $492,694 it received for the same month in 2020. The August disbursement of use tax to Muskogee County coffers totaled $84,846, up 13.48% from the $73,405 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said Muskogee continues to see "strong — and hopefully sustainable — growth in our retail sector." He said there appears to be "lots of opportunities" in Muskogee both for business owners and consumers.
"Our employment numbers are high, and there are a still a lot of jobs out there — lots of opportunities here, and people are making money," Miller said. "Those are good trends for us, and we hope that will translate into housing development and new opportunities for economic development."
Muskogee's sales tax receipts for the first two months of fiscal year 2022, which began July 1, totaled nearly $4.91 million. That represents an 4.69% increase from the $4.68 million deposited into city coffers during the same period a year ago, when federal pandemic aid bolstered consumer spending.
Muskogee also experienced an 2.64% percent increase in its use tax revenue when compared with deposits reported August 2020. Use tax revenue disbursed to the city totaled $320,581, up $8,478 from the $312,103 deposited a year ago.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods consumed or used in Oklahoma. City councilors have directed up to $1.2 million of Muskogee's annual use tax deposits be used solely for purposes related to economic development.
Revenue from Muskogee's 4% municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city's general fund. City councilors approved a general fund budget for fiscal year 2022 totaling about $36.84 million.
