Minister gained experience around the world

Dodging bullets in Bosnia-Herzegovina and counseling homeless teens in Denver are among the experiences the Rev. Patrick McPherson brings to First United Methodist Church of Muskogee.
"There are a lot of stories I can explore where I can say I found God at work even in strange ways, where God will creep into that work and sort of reveal the nature of the divine to you," said McPherson, who came to the Muskogee church in late January.
Children's Ministries Director Leigh Ann Matthews said McPherson brings a "very refreshing" outlook to the church.
"He's got great ideas for our congregation and our community," she said. "He likes to focus on community."
McPherson most recently served at First United Methodist Church of Kingfisher. He also served churches in Geary and Indiahoma, as well as a campus ministry.
He said he's excited about being in a new geographic area, because he had never worked east of Interstate 35.
"It's still a very strong church with great potential," he said, adding that the main challenge at Muskogee is to keep up with ever-changing ministries, especially in the digital age.
"The way we do faith is changing in this country," he said. "It used to be, 50 years ago, everyone was a regular church attendee. That's not true anymore."
He said the global church needs new and inventive ways to do ministry.
"We have to continue to reach out beyond our church to the communities around us," he said. "Our job, as people of faith, is to reach out to the world."
He said digital ministry, including online worship, online prayer groups and online teaching, will be "a huge part of the future."
Outward focus and missions will be a key part of the church's ministry, he said.
McPherson finds inspiration in Jeremiah's letter to Jewish exiles in Babylon, as noted in the Bible.
"I love that scripture in part because it talks about planting your feet and bringing hope where you're at," he said. "A lot of times people might bemoan where they're at. This scripture reminds me that it's more about attitude."
The son of a United Methodist minister, McPherson gained ministry experience around the world.
He earned his Master of Divinity degree at Denver's Iliff School of Theology.
In Denver, he spent three and a half years as director of a night shelter for homeless teens.
"That was very rewarding work, working with teenagers who had come directly out of situations where they were trying to transition and turn their lives around," McPherson said. "We had some who left their homes due to everything from physical to sexual abuse. We also had some who were lifelong homeless, who had been born to homeless parents."
McPherson said one youth who was born to homeless parents and did not know what social security was.
"So he basically got to reinvent his life," he said.
The shelter also had a transitional program to help the teens live on their own as adults, he said.
"We helped them get jobs. We'd help them do interviews. We help them get their GEDs," he said. "We had some kids who, our goals were just trying to keep them clean, off drugs."
McPherson also worked in Bosnia-Herzegovina when the country was split by war in the early 1990s.
"We did refugee housing for the United Methodist Committee on Relief," he said. "Zenica was a Muslim enclave where a lot of Muslims from the smaller communities had been pushed into the city. We went in and did housing for them."
McPherson recalled seeing some of the fighting.
"There were several times when we I experienced being fired upon and shells going off around me," he said. "I remember spending one night sleeping underneath my vehicle while shells were being shot over my head."
Such a diverse background spurred a desire to work for social justice, McPherson said.
"Try to bring healing where there is division in our world, and to help people understand grace in their lives," he said. "A lot of people don't realize that. Especially working in the homeless shelter, the experiences the young people had were guilt over their inability to change their lives."
He said he and the shelter staff sought to show the teens love and acceptance.
"Letting them know they were loved and cherished, despite whatever flaws they had," he said. "It was a big impact on me and my ministry."
Meet the Rev. Patrick McPherson
AGE: 55.
HOMETOWN: Oklahoma City.
EDUCATION: Syracuse High School, Syracuse, Nebraska; University of Nebraska; Degree in political science, Oklahoma City University; Master of Divinity, Iliff School of Theology, Denver.
FAMILY: Two sisters.
HOBBIES: Skiing, golf, Nebraska Huskers football, Oklahoma City Thunder basketball, travel, history.
MOST MEANINGFUL BIBLE VERSE: Jeremiah 29:4-7: "Thus says the Lord of hosts, the God of Israel, to all the exiles whom I have sent into exile from Jerusalem to Babylon. Build houses and live in them; plant gardens and eat what they produce. Take wives and have sons and daughters; take wives for your sons, and give your daughters in marriage, that they may bear sons and daughters; multiply there, and do not decrease. But seek the welfare of the city where I have sent you into exile, and pray to the Lord on its behalf, for in its welfare you will find your welfare."
