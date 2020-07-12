New United Methodist pastors in Muskogee, Fort Gibson and Wagoner entered ministry in different ways.
The pastors started at their new churches in late June as part of Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church annual clergy appointments. The appointments took effect July 1.
The Rev. Emery Mason, pastor at Muskogee's St. Paul United Methodist, traces his calling to church involvement in junior high school. He said he got involved in debate at Northwest Classen High School, and got a debate scholarship at Northeastern State University.
"In college, I felt God was calling me, that in order to do what needed to be done in my life, I needed to shift gears," Mason said.
He entered the ministry in 1978 and served churches in Claremore, Sulphur, Bartlesville and Enid, among other communities.
Mason was Muskogee District superintendent from 2011 to 2016. When the Muskogee and Bartlesville districts merged as Green Country District, he served as superintendent until 2019.
He said his heart is with local church ministry, however.
"I believe Muskogee is a place where a lot of good has happened through the years," he said. "There's a lot of diversity here. I believe it's possible to have it be even more of a community, where people are coming together and caring for each other more. This church can be a part of that."
Mason mentioned several of St. Paul's ongoing ministries, such as the Good Shepherd free health clinic, Project Transformation summer school and Bridges Out of Poverty.
Fort Gibson United Methodist pastor, the Rev. Donald Jones, spent his childhood and early ministry in far western Kentucky's river valley.
"I was doing a little bit of youth ministry at the time," he said, adding that he was sitting under an oak tree when he felt the call.
He also served 10 years at Minnesota churches before coming to Oklahoma. He said his wife, the Rev. Linda Grounds, is a retired pastor.
Most recently, Jones served churches in Carmen and Dacoma in northern Oklahoma.
Jones called Fort Gibson "a family friendly church."
"We will be trying to overcome the COVID-19 barriers to reestablish the church as an ally of the stable and growing families, with and without children," he said.
He said he is meeting with different church families.
"Prior to COVID, I would have met at their home," he said. "I'm still generally doing that. But I'm having more meetings outside, more meetings on their porches, wearing masks."
The COVID-19 pandemic also prompted the congregation to have Sunday worship at a former golf course near Fort Gibson
The Rev. Greg Tolle, pastor of First United Methodist of Wagoner, was the son of a Methodist minister.
"It was not my career path. I went to Oklahoma City University, a Methodist school, with designs of being in mass communications," he said. "But, I had my call to ministry and went a different route. I started in youth ministry while I was still in college and did that for four years."
He most recently served in Yukon, an Oklahoma City suburb.
"Wagoner is more of a lake town, so that gives the community a different feel," Tolle said. "The folks here at Wagoner have been very welcoming and receiving."
He said he has met with church members in small groups.
"In some ways, people are more intentional (to meet), because of COVID," he said. "Maybe traditionally, you were letting things happen more naturally, 'oh, yeah, we'll meet the minister.'"
Tolle said his vision for the congregation is to ask "who is God calling us to be."
"A lot of that is on hold for the moment," he said. "We're in the process of formulating a reentry plan for the building, make sure we are ready for people."
Meet the Rev. Donald Jones
PASTOR: First United Methodist, Fort Gibson.
AGE: 66.
HOMETOWN: Kevil, Kentucky.
EDUCATION: Ballard Memorial High School, University of Kentucky, Asbury Theological Seminary.
FAMILY: Wife, Linda; four children; four grandchildren, two on the way.
HOBBIES: Physical fitness, watching movies, forestry and nature.
Meet the Rev. Emery Mason
PASTOR: St. Paul United Methodist Church, Muskogee.
AGE: 64.
HOMETOWN: Oklahoma City.
EDUCATION: Northwest Classen High School; Northeastern State University; University of Oklahoma; Bethany Nazarene College; Masters of Divinity at Phillips Seminary.
FAMILY: Wife, Lisa; two sons; three grandchildren.
HOBBIES: Martial arts, photography, reading, spending time with his wife.
Meet the Rev. Greg Tolle
PASTOR: First United Methodist, Wagoner.
AGE: 53.
HOMETOWN: Elk City.
EDUCATION: Eufaula High School; Oklahoma City University; M. Div. Bright Divinity School at Texas Christian University; Doctorate, Drew Theological Seminary.
FAMILY: Wife, Hadley; two adult children.
HOBBIES: Following Dallas Cowboys and University of Oklahoma football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.