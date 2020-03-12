Steven and Vonda Hamilton, missionaries for the deaf, will have a ministry for the deaf at 8 p.m. Friday at Ark of Faith, 401 W. Broadway.

There will be a break for fellowship and food at 9 p.m.

The event also will feature music and testimony.

The Hamiltons operate Expressions of Emmanuel, a Christian Deaf ministry. They minister through video projects, Bible lessons and devotionals in sign language, outreach and writing projects. The ministry is in Ector, Texas. 

