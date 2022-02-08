The 38th annual Miss Azalea Pageant will be March 19, at the Roxy Theater in Muskogee. The pageant is held each year to kick off the Azalea Festival. Winners will be eligible to ride in the Azalea Parade. The pageant is open to girls from birth to 18 years. Everyone who enters will receive a crown. Entry forms may be picked up at Kids N More, 2332 W. Shawnee Bypass.
For entry forms and information: Pageant Director Debbie Morgan, (918) 360-6886, or email: debbiemorgan1112@gmail.com, Facebook: Debbie Warren Morgan
