A Checotah boy who went missing Monday morning was found dead Tuesday in Lake Eufaula.
Zaiven Wyatt Houke, 3, was found in seven feet of water on the south shore of the lake by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team, an OHP report says.
Houke went missing from his residence in Emerald Bay area at Lake Eufaula. A video obtained by OHP showed Houke was last seen running towards a dock at the lake. He attempted to go around a locked dock gate, fell into the water and never resurfaced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.