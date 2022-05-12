Mission's first harvest celebrated

In no particular order: Larry Hoffman, Angela Turney, Shevetta Lee, Caden Allen, Brian Harris, Elijah Gott, Jordan Kelley, Mary Hicks, Wayne Buck, Therese Lewis, Valerie Hays, Mike Carman, Cheryl Ridley, Darren Armstrong, Kent Kamp, Carrie Cron, Marry Hicks, Brian Harris, Lacy Ward, Chris Liebig, Matthew Price, Tosha Stout, McKenna Garrison, Matt Porter, Josh Baird, Darren Armstrong, John Hays, Haley Poffel, Tera Shows, Angela Martindale, Michelle Turtle, Jordyn Jorgenson, Ivory Vann, Dason Morgan, Pete Peeks, Trish German, Corynne Jewson, Kyle Taylor, Colton Sides, Meisha Taylor and Rich Schaus.

 SUBMITTED

The Muskogee Chamber of Commerce joined the Gospel Rescue Mission to celebrate the first harvest from the Fresh Start Hydroponic Container Garden. Guests were treated to a sample of lettuce and kale. Gospel Rescue Mission can harvest the equivalent of 2 acres of food almost monthly (all year 'round). Their goal is to sell a portion of their crop to local businesses and citizens, to help support the continuation of this initiative. The remaining portion of the crop that is harvested will be used to assist the surrounding community, many of which have limited incomes.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video