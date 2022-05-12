The Muskogee Chamber of Commerce joined the Gospel Rescue Mission to celebrate the first harvest from the Fresh Start Hydroponic Container Garden. Guests were treated to a sample of lettuce and kale. Gospel Rescue Mission can harvest the equivalent of 2 acres of food almost monthly (all year 'round). Their goal is to sell a portion of their crop to local businesses and citizens, to help support the continuation of this initiative. The remaining portion of the crop that is harvested will be used to assist the surrounding community, many of which have limited incomes.
Mission's first harvest celebrated
- Submitted by Muskogee Chamber of Commerce
