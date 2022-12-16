Misty Dawn Perry was ordered on Friday to stand trial in the death of Sarah Diane Diamond.
Perry, 33, of Gore, is accused of shooting Diamond, 29, also of Gore, in the head at Diamond's home in 2016.
Perry's husband Colton Younger Perry was also charged in the crime, but his case was dismissed Friday because of McGirt vs. Oklahoma. Colton Perry is a member of the Cherokee tribe.
Misty Perry is set to appear in court again Jan. 12, 2023.
