A Gore woman was ordered on Friday to stand trial in the death of another Gore woman.
Misty Dawn Perry, 33, is charged with first-degree murder with deliberate intent in the death of Sarah Diane Diamond, 29, who was found dead in her home Nov. 28, 2016.
Colton Younger Perry, 33, Misty's husband, was also charged in the killing but his case was dismissed on Friday because of the U.S. Supreme ruling McGirt vs. Oklahoma, stating "prosecution of crimes by Native Americans on tribal lands falls into the jurisdiction of the tribal courts and federal judiciary under the Major Crimes Act, rather than Oklahoma's courts."
Colton Perry is a member of the Cherokee Nation.
Misty Perry appeared in Special District Judge Robin Adair's courtroom and was represented by attorney Benjamin Hilfiger.
According to Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards, Diamond's death was was originally thought to be a suicide. But Edwards said he always thought that decision was "fishy."
"I was pretty proud of the sheriff's office for the investigation they did," Edwards said.
Assistant District Attorney Dan Medlock presented two witnesses against Perry — Muskogee County Sheriff's Deputy Kent Barber and Sheriff's Investigator Kile Turley.
Barber was asked by both attorneys about what he found upon arriving on the scene and what he did until officials arrived to take over the investigation.
"I walked in the residence and EMS had advised me they had pronounced her dead," Barber said. "There was a handgun on the floor off to the right side of the bed. At that time, we backed out of the room and I closed the door and made sure nobody else entered it until after investigators got there."
When Hilfiger questioned Barber, he asked what he did while the investigators were gathering evidence.
"Once they got there, I turned it over to them," Barber said. "I was told that they would need statements from Sarah's mother (who found Diamond) and her husband whenever he showed up. He wasn't there at the time."
Turley started working on the case after one one of Diamond's children came and spoke with Lt. Perry Galvin of the Muskogee County Sheriff's Department on Sept. 28 of this year.
"After the initial visit, I did get the case and reviewed it and the case was re-opened," Turley said. "After I reviewed what had already been done, I started interviewing and re-interviewing several people who were involved."
According to his testimony, Turley asked Perry to come into the sheriff's office for an interview. After several hours of questioning, Turley said Perry told him, as well as Galvin, that she shot Diamond.
"Misty said that night that her and Colton had been arguing and had he threatened her family," Turley said. "She said they went to Sarah Diamond's house to her bedroom. Misty stated that Colton was yelling at Sarah Diamond — at some point Colton handed Misty a gun and told her to shoot Sarah.
"Misty said that she then shot Sarah Diamond in the head one time."
Hilfiger asked Turley how long the interview with Perry lasted, and he said about seven hours, with several breaks. Hilfiger then asked how long into the interview it was before Perry said she shot Diamond, and he said about five hours.
"But for five hours she told you she didn't shoot Sarah, is that correct?" Hilfiger said, to which Turley said, "It changed several times."
Hilfiger then brought up Jeremiah Bell who also was interviewed, and he said that Perry had told him that that Colton Perry shot Diamond. Hilfiger also confirmed with Turley that in one of Misty Perry's versions of what happened, Colton Perry came back from the house and said to his wife, "I did it."
Misty Perry is set to next appear in court on Jan. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.