City councilors pledged this week to increase annual appropriations for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
The Rev. Leroy Walker, chairman of the public trust that oversees the facility's operations and maintenance, said increased funding is needed to offset the loss of program revenue during the pandemic. He said additional funding is needed for maintenance needs after its first five years of use.
"The center is doing well. It is one of the most precious jewels in the city of Muskogee and the most used buildings in the city," Walker said. "The bottom line is we need to keep putting money toward that facility. If you keep doing that, this facility will always shine as a diamond in this community."
Walker said the MLK Center is the "most used" public building in Muskogee. He said use of the community center by local government and civic organizations for public events has increased significantly since it opened five years ago.
"The health department has been in there and doing a phenomenal job with the vaccination clinic," Walker said, citing the MLK Center's role during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Overall, they have served 4,966 people coming in that center through the vaccination program."
D'Elbie Walker, community engagement and health planning manager for District 7 of the Oklahoma State Health Department, said the weekly vaccination clinic will expand its role. She said chronic disease screening will be offered on the second and fourth Thursdays each month along with COVID-19 vaccinations.
"Some of the things that come from COVID were bad," D'Elbie Walker said. "But one of the awesome things that came out of that is being a partner with y'all."
City councilors pledged to increase the city's annual appropriation for fiscal year 2023 from $95,000 to $120,000. The increase is subject to the budgeting process, which includes mandatory public hearings.
Ward III Councilor Derrick Reed, who also serves as director at the center, said while he is proud of what the MLK Center has provided the community during the past five years, "the best is yet to come."
"Our partnership with the health department — all we are trying to do is save lives," Reed said. "Our health is our wealth."
