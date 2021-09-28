Muskogee Little Theatre has announced their audition information for their 2021 holiday musical, "A Christmas Story: the Musical."
Audition dates are: Saturday and Sunday. Youth auditions are at 2 p.m., and adult auditions are at 3 p.m. Auditions will be held at Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass. Enter in the east doors. The production dates are Dec. 3-11. The show is directed by Chrissie Wagner.
Auditions will consist of: Acting — cold reading from the script; singing, (whatever song showcases your vocals well) please bring sheet music for accompanist; dancing — you will be taught a short dance to audition with a group. Please wear shoes that you can dance in.
If you cannot attend the auditions: submit a video with 16 bar vocals, a dance segment, and a musical audition form (see MLT website) with any and all conflicts listed. Submit to: http://www.muskogeelittletheatre.com
This production has a large cast of adults and youth. For character descriptions and breakdown, and to download a musical audition form, visit muskogeelittletheatre.com Click on INFO, then auditions.
All productions at Muskogee Little Theatre are presented with the assistance of the Oklahoma Arts Council. "A Christmas Story: the Musical" is sponsored by Armstrong Bank.
