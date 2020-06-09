Neither COVID-19 nor high school commencement could keep Muskogee Little Theatre’s young performers from putting on “Grease.”
MLT will present the hit musical about 1950s high school life Friday through June 21. The show focuses on the unlikely romance between sweet Sandy Dumbrowski and too cool for school Danny Zucko. Out of concern for COVID-19, the audience is at half capacity, and all shows are sold out. However, people may get on a waiting list one hour before each performance, said MLT Executive Director Coni Wetz.
“Grease” originally was scheduled for early May. The pandemic hit Muskogee in mid-March, prompting performers to practice their lines, music and choreography at home.
“Everyone was staying safe and we kind of took it step by step,” said Isabella Locke, who plays Sandy. “We didn’t really know which way everything was going to go. But the whole cast and MLT has been absolutely wonderful in making sure everyone was safe and that the show goes on.”
Locke said the choreographer sent videos to the cast.
“We were learning dances remotely in our own homes,” she said. “We had to have our lines memorized before we got back together again. We had to have our songs memorized and all our dances learned.”
Play director Chrissie Wagner said the cast, mostly teens, has been “so cooperative, so gung-ho, so enthusiastic.”
Practice at MLT resumed after a few weeks.
“We were trying to rehearse with a smaller number with the first two weeks, and everyone rehearsed danced and sung in masks,” Wagner said. “They took their temperatures. They ran and washed their hands. We had hand spray on the stage, both sides.”
Locke said it was “different to adjust singing in a mask.”
“It wasn’t horrible,” she said. “It was an adjustment we had to make, but it wasn’t a burden or anything like that.”
Rescheduled Fort Gibson and Muskogee High commencements, set for June 19, pose another challenge. Cast members Ethan Turner, Amanda Yarberry and Mallory Lindsay are MHS seniors; Jason Anderson and Chiara Miller are Fort Gibson seniors.
Wagner recalled telling the seniors they had to choose one or the other.
“They all looked at me and they said ‘this is more important to us. We love this show we love this cast,’” she said. “Of course I cried. That’s why I do live theater.”
For Ethan Turner, who plays Danny Zucko, the choice was easy.
“In the end, I’d rather put on a performance with the people I love than essentially sit in the heat with what’s essentially a tarp over me for three hours,” Turner said.
MLT will host a graduation for the seniors after the June 19 performance, Wagner said. Hilldale senior Haven Gulley, set to graduate July 3, also will participate.
“They’re bringing their caps and gowns,” she said. “We have diplomas, we’re going to do the whole thing. We’ll have a write up for each one.”
Turner said the pandemic posed challenges, but the end result was worth it.
“In the long run, it’s been very healthy for everyone’s mental health and physical health. It’s been nice getting to spend time with people we love, doing the thing we love,” he said. “We thought for the longest time that wasn’t going to happen.”
Danny Zucko also has been a challenge,Turner said.
“It’s been interesting playing someone who’s practically the opposite as me,” Turner said, describing Danny as more macho, “definitely a lot more rude, misogynistic.”
Locke said playing Sandy is a dream.
“Sandy is timid, very goody-two-shoes and she doesn’t really step out of her comfort zone,” Locke said. “I’m somewhat like that. But, I definitely can step out of my comfort zone and try new things.”
