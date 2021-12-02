Leg lamps dance and Ralphie rhapsodizes about an "official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot range model air rifle" in Muskogee Little Theatre's "A Christmas Story: The Musical."
MLT will present a musical version of the nostalgic 1983 movie "A Christmas Story" this weekend and next.
The movie recalls a boy's desires and hassles during Christmas 1940. It since has become a holiday classic with marathon showings on television.
Director Chrissie Wagner said the musical is the same story as the movie, but with more fantasy scenes.
"His imagination goes wild," she said. "Everything stops in the actual and becomes his fantasy five times."
The big numbers are based on scenes movie lovers have come to know, she said.
They include Ralphie's desire for a Red Ryder, as well as The Old Man's prized leg lamp.
"We have a dance corps that dances one huge number that's The Old Man's fantasy," Wagner said.
Even with the fantasy, the story retains the nostalgic feel of the movie, she said.
"People can come away with that feeling of 'It's Christmas," Wagner said. "Sometimes, you don't have that feeling as the season comes. Our hope is that everyone comes away humming Christmas songs and ready for the season to start."
Frank Godman narrates the show as author Jean Shepherd, recalling the holidays of his youth.
Godman said he'd tell "Christmas Story" purists to "expect to be entertained."
"These kids are doing such a great job with their acting and their singing," Godman said. "They are working so hard."
Sadler Arts Academy sixth-grader Noah Strickland plays young Ralphie.
"He likes to get in trouble," Noah said, pausing. "Not that he likes it, he gets in trouble a lot. He really wants a Red Ryder BB gun."
Being with the people has been the most fun part of the play, he said.
Noah's little brother, Owen Strickland, plays Ralphie's pesky little brother Randy.
Jessica Holloway plays Ralphie and Randy's mother. She described the production as a wholesome, happy Christmas show.
She said that while the musical is very similar to the movie, she found ways to make the mother character her own.
"I have three kids of my own. It's not a very far stretch for me," Holloway said. "It puts being a mom into perspective for the audience and they get to see just how much the mom does to keep the family moving forward."
