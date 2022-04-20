Portraying "My Fair Lady" heroine Eliza Doolittle is a dream come true for Tawny Moore.
"She is the most fun character," Moore said. "She goes from a Cockney flower girl with very few manners and she becomes this very elegant lady in the end, and kind of finds herself in the process."
Muskogee Little Theatre takes a fresh look at this familiar Lerner and Loewe musical when it presents "My Fair Lady" this weekend and next.
With songs such as "I Could Have Danced All Night," and "The Rain in Spain," the musical has been a part of theater history for more than 65 years. The original 1956 Broadway production with Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews swept the 1957 Tony Awards. The 1964 movie with Harrison and Audrey Hepburn won the Best Picture Academy Award. It is based on a George Bernard Shaw play about a linguist, Henry Higgins, who seeks to transform a streetwise flower girl into a proper lady.
"This is such a classic show," Moore said.
Moore has been in many MLT musicals, including "Sound of Music" and "The Music Man," as well as serious dramas.
She said her biggest challenge of "My Fair Lady" has been to make sure the transition from Cockney brashness to Edwardian refinement "happens properly."
"There is a big difference in how she behaves in the first half and how she is in Act 2," Moore said.
Director Doobie Potter said the audience can "expect some really good actors who are just owning their roles."
Potter said the play is an opportunity for Moore to show her acting and singing chops.
"And she's mature enough to carry it off," Potter said.
Tommy Cummings, who plays Henry Higgins, always loves a challenge, Potter said.
"It's a good stretch for him because the English, the fact that he's having to play an English person, and a very proper person," Potter said.
Cummings has performed in multiple musicals, including "The Addams Family," and directed others. He said he seeks to bring the gruff Higgins to the modern day.
"A lot of things he was spewing and saying was being intentionally hurtful," Cummings said. "I wanted to bring the character back a little bit. When he was making those withering comments, it was a way that was more playful, rather than being hateful."
That changed the dynamic of Higgins' character, he said.
"He comes across as this very smart, intelligent man, and he just charges the world with his intellect and charisma," Cummings said. "But I also think of him as a very spoiled grown-up. When things don't go his way, he starts yelling for his mom. He prided himself on self-knowledge, but he doesn't even know who he is."
Ensemble players also are outstanding, Potter said, adding that the cast has at least 19 people.
"I don't think there's anyone in the ensemble that's not performing three different characters," she said. "Everybody's really getting a workout in this production. Usually in a musical, the chorus has some down time. But here, they have no rest period."
She said dialect coach Athena Palliseo has helped the cast with their varied English accents.
Potter said the production is a huge show as far as costumes and sets are concerned.
"These costumes are what I think people will recognize, whether you have seen the movie or play," Moore said. "They're pretty iconic, especially the Ascot dress. It's pretty awesome."
