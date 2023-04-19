Aurora Kensington recalls how she dreamed to play Peter Pan.
"When I was 7 years old, I saw Cathy Rigby fly through the window as Peter Pan, and I knew I wanted to follow in her footsteps," she said.
Kensington will play the boy who "won't grow up" when Muskogee Little Theatre presents the musical "Peter Pan," this weekend and next.
The musical, based on the the 1904 J.M. Barrie play, became a beloved Broadway production with legend Mary Martin in 1954. Actress Sandy Duncan and gymnast Rigby starred in revivals.
This is the fifth time Kensington has played Peter Pan. She played the role twice in her home state of Wisconsin, once in Sand Springs and once in Broken Arrow. She said it's her favorite role ever.
"I speaks to me," she said. "It lets me play and explore childhood aspects I never had growing up. It lets me be a kid again. That's why it's pretty fun"
Peter Pan also has its demands.
"Stamina, for sure," she said. "It's so active and it's so much fun. Tapping into some of those demands is like tapping into that childlike energy. You can't step out on stage and be a grown woman. You have to step out on stage and be a boy."
Kensington said she must "feel comfortable being uncomfortable."
"I'm not someone who gets into your face, but Peter is," she said. "There's no boundaries. He doesn't care, he throws things around. You have to be comfortable with just letting your inner child out."
Play director Chrissie Wagner also is no stranger to the play. She directed it 22 years ago for a special benefit production. She said Matt Price, who plays a pirate and Mr. Darling, was one of the Lost Boys back then, as was former State Representative Avery Frix.
Wagner said the musical is great fun to watch. She praised the choreography, music and costumes.
"It's the magical story of a boy who won't grow up," she said. "The pirates are hysterical, the biggest hams in the whole world."
The story tells of three children — Wendy, John and Michael — who are invited to Neverland by Peter Pan. They fly to Neverland, where they encounter the Lost Boys, Tiger Lilly and her tribe, plus a band of pirates, led by Captain Hook
Nicholas Bradford plays Hook, Pan's nemesis.
"He's a complex man," Bradford said. "He has a death wish, but he also is eternal. He lives forever. He has issues."
Hook is jealous of Peter Pan's youthful innocence, Bradford said.
"He's a king with no country," Bradford said. "He's narcissistic, but a bit of a lover. He wants to be the next Shakespeare, but he's not."
Bradford said he enjoys playing a pirate.
"It's fun to be a villain, he gets all the cheers and tears," he said.
Fort Gibson High graduate Chiara Miller plays Wendy.
Jaxon Skaggs, 14, plays middle child John.
"Reading the script, he struck me as an adventurous kid," Jaxon said. "John likes to play the gentleman. He always carries around a top hat and umbrella."
He said John sees Neverland as "the ultimate playground."
Jack Strickland, 8, plays Michael. Jack said his character is "poutier" than he is.
