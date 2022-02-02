Muskogee Little Theatre explores the brutality — and the hope — of prison life in its upcoming drama, "The Shawshank Redemption."
Performances will be 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 8 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12.
Director Brian Cowlishaw said the play has "a lot of tension, a lot of excitement and a lot of hope."
"The main character, Andy, insists he is innocent of killing his wife," he said. "It doesn't seem like he's telling the truth, but he's stuck in prison anyway. It turns out he has a plan all along to get him out of prison."
The play, intended for adult audiences, focuses on Andy's relationship with Red, another prisoner, over many years.
Cowlishaw said the play sticks fairly close to the 1994 movie, as well as Stephen King's 1982 novella "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption."
One difference is the race of the character Red, who was played by Morgan Freeman in the movie.
"In the book, he's called Red because he's a red-haired Irishman," Cowlishaw said. "In the play itself, the script says a lot of people have cast an African American actor in that role, but it could be anybody."
Cowlishaw, a Northeastern State University English professor, has directed several plays at Tahlequah Community Playhouse.
He said his biggest reward with the Muskogee production has been "watching it get better and better every day."
"We have some really dynamite actors and crew, and every day they get better," he said. "I'm really excited to see the audience's response. I think they're going to love the show, and I can't wait to see that."
Braden Thomson, who plays Andy, said the show attracted him partly because he loved the movie.
"I've been out of the theater since before Owen was born and I guess I was just waiting for the right to get back in there and it was like 'that's the one,'" he said. "I've never really done a good dramatic role, and I felt like I fit the description of Andy, at least Tim Robbins' role in the movie, so I figured I'd give it a shot."
He said he kept the movie in mind when he started rehearsals.
"I tried to go the Tim Robbins route, but I quickly found out that wasn't working, then decided to go to my own version of it, work from my own experience and emotional background," Thomson said. "I put a little bit more of myself into it."
Matt Price said he, too, was looking for a dramatic play after doing musicals.
"A lot of people are going to be surprised to see me on stage, because they're not familiar with the Irish white guy," Price said. "We definitely bring that out early in the play."
