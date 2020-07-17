Muskogee Little Theatre sought to give youngsters a safe escape with its month-long Summer Youth Theatre Camp.
“We’re trying our best to bring normalcy back into life and still trying to be safer,” said Camp Director Penny McGill. “We want to keep them as safe as possible, but we want theater to be a chance for them to escape, just for a little while, when we get to go to Tahiti.”
Several dozen campers, raging from 6 to 13, have been working on the musical “Disney’s Moana Jr.” since June 22.
The sold-out performances run through Sunday.
However, some seats might be available before each show, said MLT Executive Director Coni Wetz.
“People turn in extra tickets to me all the time,” she said. “I start a waiting list an hour before curtain if people want to come.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted MLT to limit seating to half its capacity, Wetz said. Capacity restrictions could continue into the 2021 season.
“We know we’ll be doing this for ‘Newsies,’ probably ‘Dracula’ and probably ‘Elf,’” she said. “We’re planning on doing it until 2021.”
The pandemic also prompted changes at the youth camp. For example, campers have met and performed in smaller groups this year, McGill said.
“Usually at camp, we’d all round up together in one space for warm-up activities and sing songs,” she said. “But this year, they’re doing it in small groups. They’re still doing the songs and activities, but instead of interacting with everybody, they’re interacting with the 10 to 12 people in their group.”
Onstage ensembles also are smaller, appearing on stage at different intervals, she said.
All counselors and adults wear masks, and campers may wear masks if they wish, she said.
“As a matter of fact, we have one young lady who’s going to perform in a mask,” McGill said. “Any students that want to keep their match up, I’m making masks to match their costumes. And they’re going to wear them in the performance.”
Hilldale eighth-grader Dakin Morgan said she and other campers have had to “wash their hands a lot.”
The play focuses on Moana, a young girl who lives in a cursed Polynesian village.
“They were living in fear and they were afraid to go outside the reef,” McGill said.
Karson Impson, a sixth-grader at St. Joseph Catholic School, plays Moana.
When her island becomes cursed, Moana ventures beyond the reef to seek the demigod, Maui, and return the heart of the goddess Te Fiti to save her people.
Dakin says she must act “very royal” to play the goddess.
“The hardest part has been getting all the kids in it and interacting,” she said.
Hilldale freshman Mason Davis, who plays Maui, said he must be “brave, courageous and a little mean sometimes.”
“He’s not really mean,” Mason said. “He just cares about himself and nobody else.”
Campers and counselors learned some geography, as well as music, acting, dancing and stagecraft while rehearsing, McGill said. Some songs are in Tahitian and Samoan, she said.
“We spent a lot of time learning about the Tahitian culture, the Samoan culture,” she said. “We gave them all maps to show them where all the oceanic islands are. We watched a video talking about the culture. We talked about their clothing, their food.”
A $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts will help MLT recoup lost box office revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wetz said. The Arts grant comes through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.