Saint Francis Health System pledged to begin construction of a new tower within a year at its Muskogee hospital as part of its settlement agreement with Muskogee Medical Center Authority and the city.
The $150 million expansion project, which will add 125 new beds at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, was approved Monday by city councilors and MMCA trustees. The Tulsa-based network of hospitals and medical clinics also agreed to make a one-time lump-sum payment of $2.7 million for the benefit of Muskogee Public Schools, the public library and other community organizations.
The settlement will terminate a lawsuit filed by MMCA in 2019 arising from a contractual dispute about whether Saint Francis had a duty to continue making an annual payment intended to offset the loss of ad valorem taxes for properties it leases. The lease acquired by Saint Francis included the in-lieu-of-tax provision, but Saint Francis said it had no duty to make the payment due to its nonprofit status.
MMCA Chairwoman Evelyn Hibbs said the settlement agreement will "ensure continued and growing access to local health care right here in Muskogee."
“As guardians of our community’s healthcare, we are pleased to have resolved the lawsuit," Hibbs said in a media release. “In a time when hospitals in many smaller cities are losing services or closing all together, this agreement will ensure our hospital not only continues to operate, but thrives through this significant commitment by Saint Francis to invest in our local services and community.”
MMCA, a public trust created to exercise care and control over all hospitals owned or acquired by the city of Muskogee, is responsible for ensuring Saint Francis complies with the terms of its lease. It acquired in 2017 the lease and the hospital on North Main Street from Capella Healthcare Inc., which was doing business as EASTAR Health System.
Capella signed a 40-year lease with MMCA in 2007 for Muskogee Regional Medical Center, which now serves as the west campus of Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. The lease required Capella to pay the in-lieu-of-tax assessment until the lease expired in 2047.
Saint Francis made the 2017 payment but balked in 2018, when it received an invoice for $619,080. MMCA trustees decided to pursue litigation in 2019 after the parties failed to resolve the issue.
“The proposed new bed tower would mark an important step forward for the future of health care in Muskogee,” said Dr. Fred Ruefer, an MMCA trustee. “As someone who has served patients at Muskogee Regional Medical Center for over 40 years, I’m excited about what this means for my patients and our community.”
The city, pursuant to the terms of the agreement, will convey a portion of the hospital campus not leased to Saint Francis upon which the tower will be constructed. All of the leased property will be conveyed to Saint Francis once construction of the tower is "substantially complete," and the lease will terminate.
“With this new bed tower, we can better serve every patient who needs the high-quality care we provide,” Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee President Michele Keeling said. “This significant commitment goes a long way toward ensuring every citizen of Muskogee will have access to the best possible care when they need it — close to home and in a facility that is consistent with the Saint Francis standard.”
Saint Francis expects to begin construction on the tower within a year.
Mayor Marlon Coleman described the $150 million investment by Saint Francis as the equivalent of "a brand-new hospital in Muskogee, USA.” He said the deal "revolutionizes the way we address health care for our residents" and praised MMCA trustees for their work "with the Saint Francis health care network in the furtherance of quality health care in Muskogee.”
Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean said he is "cautiously optimistic" about how the settlement agreement will impact the future of health care in Muskogee.
"I'm sure the $2.7 million will be helpful to the entities that operate on ad valorem," Dean said, referencing the one-time lump-sum payment to offset past and future losses. "My concern is the long-term effect on health care for Muskogee County residents — hopefully this settlement results in improved facilities, staffing and health care options."
MMCA officials said the settlement included commitments by Saint Francis to:
• Maintain the hospital in good condition.
• Rebuild the hospital if it is damaged by fire or casualty.
• Maintain hospital Joint Commission accreditation.
• Report to MMCA semi-annually on case volumes.
• Maintain an open medical staff.
• And refrain from transferring the hospital to a third party that does not agree to the these same protections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.