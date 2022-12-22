Momma C's Soul Food Drive-thru Christmas Dinner set for Sunday

Aanje Gaines Wilkerson says she's seen all sorts of people enjoying Momma C's Soul Food Christmas Dinner over the years.
"Sometimes you see people, it's just them at home and they don't want to cook a big meal," she said. "Then you have some that have a bunch of children, a large family. Sometimes it's 'we didn't know what we were going to do, so thank you.'"
Hundreds more are expected at this year's drive-thru dinner, set for noon Sunday at Muskogee Civic Center. This year marks the 10th year for the meal, sponsored mainly by the Muskogee Medical Foundation.
Wilkerson, who owns Momma C's Soul Food Kitchen, said people can expect a traditional Christmas dinner featuring turkey, dressing, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, rolls and a dessert.
Cooks are expecting about 500 meals this year.
"Actually, we just serve until we run out," she said.
The dinner containers will be distributed at both the north and the south Civic Center entrances, she said.
"We don't want to have people waiting," she said.
The dinner also draws an army of volunteer cooks and servers.
"It's actually a community dinner because there's people in the community that pitch in and help and do what's needed," Wilkerson said. "We usually have the same people who come out and volunteer. And it's just their way of giving back and thanking God for the things he's done in their life. At times in our lives, we get so selfish, we think about us. But, we're supposed to think about everyone."
Volunteers usually work in shifts, Wilkerson said.
"We have people inside who get the food together, pack it up," she said. "We have runners that bring the food out, and people handing out."
Several area restaurants help sponsor the feast, including Hamlin's El Toro, Mahylon's and Momma C's Soul Food.
The first Christmas meal was served in 2012 to help Gospel Rescue Mission residents. The Medical Foundation moved the event to the Frisco Depot in 2013 to accommodate anyone who wanted to attend.
In 2015, it was renamed “Momma C’s Soul Food Christmas Dinner,” in honor of the late Cassandra Gaines, a long-time community leader who was known for her cooking. As the event grew, it was moved to the Muskogee Civic Center in 2018.
Concern over COVID-19 prompted the dinner to be served drive-thru in 2020 and 2021. Wilkerson said a little more than 500 meals were served at the 2021 drive-thru.
If you go
WHAT: Momma C's Soul Food Drive-thru Christmas Dinner.
WHEN: Noon Sunday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
WHAT: All Souls Christmas Dinner.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Checotah Public Schools multi-purpose building, 200 W. Owens Ave., Checotah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.