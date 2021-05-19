Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
Meeting topics include planning upcoming fundraisers and the third Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration this fall.
97, Griffins Grocery AR Clerk, passed Sunday, May 16, 2021 Service: 2pm Friday. May 21, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel, Muskogee
87, Retired Receptionist at Muskogee County Transit Authority, passed Sunday, 05/16/2021. Service Info: 10AM, Thursday, 05/20/2021 at Southeast Baptist Church. Visitation: 9AM-8PM, Wednesday, 05/19/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
13, passed away Saturday 5/15/2021. Viewing will be 9 AM - 4 PM Wednesday, 5/19/2021 at Garrett Family Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 1:30 PM Thursday, 5/20/21 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Checotah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.