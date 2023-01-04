Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association is holding a meeting and election for new board members for the 2023-2025 term.
This election will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St. MONAA members in good standing are eligible to see nominations for the board positions chair, vice chair, secretary, treasurer, executive director and sergeant at arms.
MONAA accepts all Native Americans of all tribes and those who have interest in indigenous culture. This organization’s purpose is to help educate and inform Native Americans in the community about our culture and heritage.
MONAA has been a resourceful organization to celebrate the Indigenous Peoples Holiday in Muskogee on the second Monday of October.
To find out more information about MONAA, visit their Facebook page. If anyone wishes to become a MONAA member, they can attend the meeting and receive a membership application prior to the meeting, or send an email to muskogeeoknativeamericanassoc@gmail.com
